Apple now sells the new Beddit 3.5 sleep monitor for $150

Apple

On Friday, Apple released the new Beddit 3.5 Sleep Monitor. It's the first sleep tracker Apple has launched with Beddit since it acquired the company in 2017.

The Beddit Sleep Monitor was registered on the FCC website earlier in the week, and now you can buy it from Apple's website for $150/£149/AU$229.

Like the previous Beddit Sleep Monitors, the new 3.5 model is a thin 2mm strip that you place under your sheets to track your sleep. It can measure things like sleep time, heart rate, breathing, snoring and bedroom temperature/humidity. The device is supported by the Beddit app, which is compatible with your Apple Watch or iPhone (requires iOS 12 or later).

Apple has placed an emphasis on health and wellness tracking in its products, with features like the Apple Watch Series 4's built-in ECG and the Health app for iOS.