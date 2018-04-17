Apple reportedly planning paid news subscription service

Texture

You might pay Apple every month for music or iCloud storage, but would you pay it for news?

The tech giant is planning to launch a paid subscription news service following its purchase of magazine app Texture last month, reported Bloomberg on Tuesday.

Texture is a kind of Netflix for magazines, which provides access to around 200 publications for $9.99 per month. Apple cut around 20 people from Texture team shortly after buying the app in March, people familiar with the company's plans told Bloomberg.

It now reportedly plans to integrate the remaining Texture staff into the existing Apple News team and launch a premium service within a year. Publishers will receive a cut of the profits from the service.

A paid news subscription service would beef out Apple's services offering, which also includes storage through iCloud and music streaming through Apple Music. The company created Apple Music after buying headphone maker and streaming provider Beats back in 2014. The creation subscription news service based on Texture would follow a similar model.

Apple did not respond to request a comment on the report.

"We are committed to quality journalism from trusted sources and allowing magazines to keep producing beautifully designed and engaging stories for users," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of internet software and services in a statement after the company bought Texture last month.