Want to obsess over the 2018 Winter Olympics on your iPhone? The Apple News app has some features for you.

In a special section on in the news app, Apple has a calendar that can remind you about upcoming events, a curated list of articles, and -- for those who want to stay on top of which country has the most gold -- a medal tracker. There will also be video clips provided by a partnership with NBC, which is the US broadcaster at the international sporting event in PyeongChang, South Korea starting on Friday.

The approach applies the Apple News formula to the Olympics, positioning Apple as an entry point for information about an event that will grab headlines for weeks.

Apple TV will also feature live broadcasts from NBC in its sports tab, and streams from more broadcasters, such as Bloomberg, CBS, Cheddar, CNBC, CNN and Fox News, in its Watch Now tab.