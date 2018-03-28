Apple's new iPad 9.7 vs. the old iPad 9.7

One prong of Apple's many-tined approach to making a comeback in the education market is something you don't have to be in school to appreciate: lower iPad prices. At its education-focused event in Chicago, the company announced its updated version of the mainstream and education favorite, the 9.7-inch model.
The old model vs. the new indicates a more powerful processor -- the same one that's in the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus -- faster LTE networking and support for Apple Pencil, but much the same otherwise for consumers.
Here are the comparative specs:
Comparative specs
|
|Starts at
|Display
|Processors
|Memory
|Back camera
|FaceTime camera
|iPad (2017) 9.7 in.
|(old pricing) $329, £339, AU$469
|264 ppi
|A9, M9
|32GB, 128GB
|8MP, 1080p video
|1.2MP, 720p video
|iPad (2018) 9.7 in.
|$329, £319, AU$469
|265 ppi
|A10 Fusion
|32GB, 128GB
|8MP, 1080p video
|1.2MP, 720p video
|iPad Mini 4 7.9 in.
|$399, £419, AU$579
|326 ppi
|A8, M8
|128GB
|8MP, 1080p video
|1.2MP, 720p video
|iPad Pro 10.5 in.
|$649, £619, AU$979
|264 ppi, P3 gamut
|A10X, M10
|64GB, 256GB, 512GB
|12MP, 4K video
|7MP, 1080p video
|iPad Pro 12.9 in.
|$799, £769, AU$1,199
|264 ppi, P3 gamut
|A10X, M10
|64GB, 256GB, 512GB
|12MP, 4K video
|7MP, 1080p video
So basically, it's a direct replacement for the older 9.7-inch iPad, with an updated processing system and Pencil compatibility.
It's also an interesting switch from last March's cheaper iPad announcement, which the company released with little fanfare. The real question is whether it will make a dent in the iPad's downward sliding sales, or even trigger a repeat of the brief uptick the company saw in the middle of last year.
This is a developing story.
