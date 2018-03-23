Amnesty International

Facebook is in the hot seat for undermining privacy, but it's not alone. Amnesty International on Thursday objected to Apple's moving some iCloud data controls to China.

"By handing over its China iCloud service to a local company without sufficient safeguards, the Chinese authorities now have potentially unfettered access to all Apple's Chinese customers' iCloud data. Apple knows it, yet has not warned its customers in China of the risks," said Nicholas Bequelin, East Asia director at Amnesty International, in a statement. "Apple needs to be much more transparent about the risks to privacy posed by recent changes to the iCloud service in China."

iCloud is used to store data like photos, contacts, calendar entries, documents, and other files synchronized across Apple devices like MacBooks and iPhones. Such storage and sync services -- along with social networks, email services and photo-sharing sites -- mean much of our most personal data is now stored far away from our own laptops and phones.

In February, Apple started storing encryption keys for iCloud data in China with a third-party company, though Apple said at the time it'll maintain control and only provide access to data in response to valid legal requests.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amnesty International, a nonprofit advocate of human rights, said it's launching a social media campaign to pressure Apple to protect privacy, timing the effort to a visit by Tim Cook to China. It accused Apple of putting profits before people but didn't offer any specific advice about how to handle Chinese legal requirements beyond disclosing risks to customers.

"Chinese domestic law gives the government virtually unrestricted access to user data stored inside China without adequate protection for users' rights to privacy, freedom of expression or other basic human rights," Amnesty International said. "As a result, Chinese internet users can face arrest and imprisonment for merely expressing, communicating or accessing information and ideas the authorities do not approve of. "

