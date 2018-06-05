Oscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Apple Music might be letting go of iTunes, letting you use a web browser to stream songs instead of the elderly music management software.

As first spotted by Reddit user fani123q and Mac Observer, Apple appears to be turning on embeddable web widgets that claim to allow for full songs to be played from the web. Previously this has been limited to 30-second previews, and would mark the first time Apple has allowed listeners to use their Apple Music subscription outside of an app on a computer.

Here is an example of the widget below, which includes a Sign In link.

Spotify, Google Play Music, Tidal and most other competing music services have given their subscribers this option for years, allowing subscribers to access playlists and their favorite albums from a web browser instead of having to install software.

Apple very well could be announcing such a feature as part of its WWDC 2018 conference, which kicks off on Monday. Apple is said to be focusing in its keynote on software.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.