Apple moves iPhone marketing exec into augmented reality role

Apple has shifted one of its iPhone executives to a new role in augmented reality marketing.

Frank Casanova has been with the company for 21 years and has led iPhone marketing for wireless carriers since 2007. He became Apple's first head of marketing for augmented reality this month, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing his LinkedIn profile.

Moving such an experienced executive hints that Apple has major plans for AR, which overlays images and data on top of the real world. CEO Tim Cook said in 2017 that AR could end up being as big a deal as the iPhone. Apple is already working on a headset capable of running both AR and virtual reality technology. Last summer, Apple showcased its upgraded AR toolkit, ARKit 2.

