James Martin/CNET

When the newest phones get old, they often get cheaper.

It's why people sometimes wait about a year after a phone's release, for a discount on the device. That might not be the case with Apple's iPhone X, which comes with the hefty price tag of $999 (£999, AU$1,579).

A report from MacRumors on Monday suggests Apple will discontinue the original iPhone X when the second-generation model is released later this year, instead of making the phone cheaper. The report cites predictions from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said that lower prices for the iPhone X would affect sales of Apple's mid-range devices.

Apple didn't respond to a request for comment.