Apple may be prepping its biggest iPhone ever

Apple's 2018 iPhone lineup may literally be its biggest ever. According to Bloomberg in a Monday report, Apple is designing what would be its largest iPhone ever, an upgraded edition of 2017's iPhone X and a cheaper iPhone that would keep the iPhone X design while making concessions for a lower price.

Citing "people familiar with the products" who spoke anonymously, Bloomberg says Apple is running production tests with suppliers involving the three new iPhone models. Previous rumors have pointed to the possible existence of three 2018 iPhone models, but this latest report includes many details about the specs and improvements that might be on the way.

The largest of the three would have a screen close to 6.5 inches packed into a body that's about the size of the current iPhone 8 Plus, made possible using the same fullscreen design of the current iPhone X. Other specs Bloomberg expects in this alleged iPhone include:

A screen resolution of 1,242 by 2,688 pixels.

An OLED display, similar to what the current iPhone X has.

Face ID scanner.

An A12 processor.

The upgraded edition of the current iPhone X is also expected to have the A12 processor, and Bloomberg says Apple is considering a gold color option for both high-end phones. The current iPhone X is available in silver or space gray. Other additions expected for both phones include:

iOS 12.

Upgraded augmented reality capabilities.

Deeper integration of the Siri assistant.

Animojis in FaceTime.



The third iPhone will still have an iPhone X-like design, but is aiming for a lower price by including an LCD display, aluminum edges and a glass back similar to the current iPhone 8. It would not include stainless steel as the iPhone X does. And according to a January report from KGI Securities analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, this cheaper iPhone would have a 6.1-inch screen and not include the 3D Touch feature included with most new Apple phones since the iPhone 6S.

Apple also may be considering a dual-SIM card option in some markets for the larger model to make swapping carriers easier, but the report says the company might also wait for E-SIM technology to be embraced by carriers. Apple has been offering a version of E-SIM technology in its iPad lineup since 2014, which lets customers switch their carrier from the device instead of switching out SIM cards.

CNET reached out to Apple for comment, and will update should we hear back.