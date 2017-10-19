Apple Maps tallies up more airport interiors

James Martin/CNET

Ever landed at an unfamiliar airport and you can't seem to find the food court or gift shop, much less your terminal? Apple is trying to make your search easier.

The tech giant said Wednesday that it's amping up its Maps app with more airport and mall interiors, according to Ars Technica. The update comes with Apple's new iOS 11 software for iPhones and iPads.

Apple initially launched this feature during its Worldwide Developers Conference in June, saying it would provide detailed floor plans for malls in Boston, Chicago and Hong Kong, along with the San Jose and Philadelphia airports.

"We let you browse by floor," Craig Federighi, Apple's head of software, said at the time.

New airport interiors include Oakland, Miami, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Baltimore-Washington, Portland, Las Vegas and Chicago. Apple said more airports are to come.

Google has also mapped out dozens of malls, convention centers, museums, sports venues and airport interiors in its maps app. This includes everything from the Las Vegas Convention Center to the UK's Wembley Stadium to Mexico's Monument to the Mexican Revolution.

Apple didn't respond to a request for comment.

