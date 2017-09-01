Apple makes a stand for net neutrality

Apple

In a comment to the Federal Communications Commission, tech giant Apple advocated for the open internet to remain the framework for any net neutrality policies.

The comment comes in response to FCC chairman Ajit Pai's plan to roll back net neutrality restrictions and marks Apple's first comment on the matter. Here's a guide to catching up on the net neutrality battle.

Apple's comment sites the company's "respect for our customers' security, privacy, and control over personal information" as reasons for maintaining an "open internet." The letter then advocates for the following key policies:

Consumer choice -- Restrictions against blocking or throttling content.



No paid fast lanes -- Broadband providers shouldn't be able to "pick internet winners and losers."



Transparency -- as far as services and fees



Competition -- so consumers have a choice of providers



Investment and Innovation -- that can reach customers without restriction



You can read the full document here. Apple did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.