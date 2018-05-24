Apple MacBook keyboard issue prompts second lawsuit

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Legal troubles stemming from unhappy MacBook users are piling up for Apple.

A new class action lawsuit has been filed against Apple over its use of "butterfly switch" keyboards on MacBooks and MacBook Pros. Defendants say the keyboards, which Apple introduced in 2015, are defective.

This is the second lawsuit over the keyboards this month. It follows blog posts, tweets, support-forum comments, a Change.org petition, and even a satirical song and video about the allegedly janky keyboards.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The new suit, filed Tuesday in the US District Court for Northern California, says the butterfly switches are delicate and "cannot be removed without risk of damage to the keyboard," which could void Apple's warranty. While the design of the keyboard mostly keeps out dust and other particles, the suit says that when something does "get beneath the keys, they are capable of rendering the butterfly switches nonfunctional."

Apple has suggested holding the laptops at a 75 degree angle and using compressed air to clean the keys, according to the filing, but the defendants say this isn't an effective solution.

