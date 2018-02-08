CNET

Apple received a lot of heat last December, when it was found that the company was slowing down older iPhone models to prevent unexpected shutdowns. However, not all iPhones may be affected with this issue. It turns out that the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X have certain hardware updates that allow for better power management and avoid unexpected shutdowns. This lessens the chances that Apple will throttle their performance.

In a letter to US Senator John Thune, who also serves as the chairman of the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, Apple answers a handful of questions about the iPhone slowdown. On the question that asks if Apple plans on releasing a software update that slows down newer iPhones like it did for the iPhone 6, iPhone 6S and iPhone 7, Apple responded:

All iPhone models have basic performance management to ensure that the battery and overall system operates as designed and internal components are protected. And, in the case of hot temperature, the performance management ensures that the device stays within safety limits. Such basic performance management is required for safety and expected function, and cannot be turned off. iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X models include hardware updates that allow a more advanced performance management system that more precisely allows iOS to anticipate and avoid an unexpected shutdown.

Read the full letter here, which Business Insider republished in full.

While Apple doesn't detail what exactly these "hardware updates" are, it does explain that they help prevent battery shutdowns, which is the reason why Apple had to throttle iPhone speeds in the first place.

On Tuesday Apple published a support page that explains how to deal with the iPhone battery issues. Apple reiterates that the iPhone 8 and iPhone X have updates that mitigate the battery issues that plagued older phones. And while all phone batteries degrade over time, Apple says the power management should be less noticeable on the newer iPhone models.

For those that own other iPhone models, like iPhone 6 or 6S users, there's still hope. Apple revealed that iOS 11.3 will have a battery management feature that lets you turn off the iPhone throttling. But keep in mind that this may increase the chance of an unexpected shutdown. If you don't want to choose between a slow phone or a phone that randomly turns off, it may be a good idea to replace your iPhone battery. Apple is currently selling replacement batteries for $29.

