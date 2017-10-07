Jony Ive on the iPhone and the 'pursuit of excellence'

Brian Ach/Getty Images for The New Yorker

A central, driving force for Jony Ive and Apple's team to create the iPhone was the pedestrian lousiness of cellphones 10 years ago.

"When we worked on the iPhone, certainly a significant part of our motivation was the loathing we had for the phones that we were using," Ive, Apple's chief design officer, said during a rare public interview at The New Yorker TechFest conference Friday in Manhattan.

"Why?" David Remnick, the magazine's editor, asked him onstage. "Because they felt horrible in the hand, they didn't work, they looked like crap, what was it?"

"I think all of that," he responded in his iconic, smooth British accent, made famous by his narrations of Apple sizzle reel videos, as the audience laughed. "They were poorly made, they were -- to me they testified to convenience and a lack of ambition. I just find it hard not to take affront to that. I think we're important and we deserve at least a sincere effort."

Ive, who helped design some of Apple's best-known products including the iPod, iPhone and iPad, spoke for half an hour one-on-one with Remnick, offering details about his work with former Apple co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs, what it's like to form new ideas and the impact the iPhone has had on people's lives.

A big takeaway from his talk, though, was Ive's repeatedly reference to pursuing higher standards, a hallmark of both Apple's and Ive's reputations.

"If I get to sit down for two hours with one of the world's best silicon chip designers, I could not be happier," Ive, wearing an Apple Watch with a white band on his left wrist, a teal t-shirt, loafers and tan slacks, said. "And what connects us is a curiosity and also that sort of sense of that authentic pursuit of excellence. We may not get there, we often don't, but that sense of really wanting to do something, make something very well."