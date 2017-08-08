Apple joins Instagram to show off iPhone photos (of course)

Screenshot by David Katzmaier

Instagram has 700 million monthly active users, hundreds of millions of which undoubtedly post from their iPhones. Now Apple has joined them, and you'll never guess what phone took its first photos.

After finally setting up its account at the photo-centric social media service today, the tech giant has over 10,000 followers and nine posts, all #ShotoniPhone. The tagline is used extensively in Apple's advertising campaigns.

While Apple is late to the Instagram game, at least it's more active there than on twitter and Facebook, where its pages show exactly zero posts.

Apple did not immediately reply to a request for comment.