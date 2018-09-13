Battery power grows in Apple iPhone XS and XS Max

CNET

Apple's new iPhones have a slew of new features. The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have bigger displays, a custom-designed chip and new photography powers. But maybe you're thinking, all I really want is to keep using my phone a little longer without the battery dying.

That's on the table, too.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple introduces the iPhone XS

The "iPhone XS gets you up to 30 minutes longer in your day than the iPhone X," said Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing Phil Schiller. "With the Max, you get an hour and a half more than iPhone X."

Schiller made the announcement at Apple's big product reveal Wednesday in Cupertino.

Apple Sept. 12 iPhone XS live blog and livestream

See everything that Apple has announced at its Sept. 12 event so far