Battery power grows in Apple iPhone XS and XS Max

Apple says you won't have to charge quite as often.

Phil Schiller stands on stage with a black screen behind him reading "An hour and a half more than iPhone 8 Plus"

Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Phil Schiller announces extended battery life in iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

Apple's new iPhones have a slew of new features. The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have bigger displays, a custom-designed chip and new photography powers. But maybe you're thinking, all I really want is to keep using my phone a little longer without the battery dying.

That's on the table, too.

The "iPhone XS gets you up to 30 minutes longer in your day than the iPhone X," said Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing Phil Schiller. "With the Max, you get an hour and a half more than iPhone X."

Schiller made the announcement at Apple's big product reveal Wednesday in Cupertino.

