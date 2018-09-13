Apple iPhone XR, XS, XS Max: CNET editors react

So, Wednesday was a big day for Apple news.



Apple announced a grand total of three new phones. The iPhone X is now the iPhone XS. We also now have an iPhone XS Max and the "budget" iPhone XR for those that baulk at spending more than a thousand dollars on a phone.



In case you weren't already aware, premium mobile phones are expensive in 2018 and that's unlikely to change anytime soon.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple iPhone 2018 event: Editors react

So what's the deal? What are the major updates on these new phones? Which one should you get? Is it worth upgrading if you already splurged on an iPhone X last time round?

Shara Tibken and Scott Stein are here alongside Vanessa Hand Orellana to answer some of those questions.

But it's not just about the phones. Today Apple announced some pretty significant changes around the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Series 4 features a larger screen and an EKG sensor that could help identify health risks ahead of time. What are the implications of that?

