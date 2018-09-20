CNET Asks: Will one of Apple's new iPhones be your next smartphone?

After weeks of speculation, Apple put the rumors to rest last week when it released its latest additions to the iPhone family. With prices starting at $749, $999 and $1,099, has Apple convinced you that one of its new models will be your next smartphone?

Although pricey, they're serious upgrades. The iPhone XR, XS and XS Max claim to be 15 percent faster than last year's iPhone, thanks to the new A12 Bionic processor. The camera has also improved from the already killer iPhone X.

Apple introduced new color options too. Both XS models are available in silver, space gray and a new shade of gold. The cheaper XR comes in white, black, coral, yellow, blue and red. The XR comes in a glass body as opposed to stainless steel, but it's not on sale until October.

Be sure to check out our spec-by-spec comparison for a more in-depth analysis in comparison to last years model, and our 2018 iPhone buying guide to find out which model is right for you. Our advice? Wait for the iPhone XR in October before you make your final decision.

So, over to you. Are Apple's new iPhones XR, XS, and XS Max going to win over the hearts and wallets of the general public? Let us know in the poll below!