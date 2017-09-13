Apple's iPhone X is finally here, and it offers a handful of new features not seen before in any iPhone, including wireless charging and facial recognition to unlock the phone, a feature called Face ID. But while it has enough to get enthusiasts excited, it certainly isn't the only premium phone on the market.
In recent weeks, Android phone makers Samsung and LG launched the high-end Note 8 and V30, respectively, which stack well against the new iPhone. To see their differences spec-by-spec, check out our chart below.
Apple iPhone 8 spec comparison
|
|Apple iPhone X
|Samsung Galaxy Note 8
|LG V30
|Display size, resolution
|5.8-inch, 2436 x 1125 pixels
|6.3-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels
|6-inch; 2,880x1,440 pixels
|Pixel density
|458 ppi
|522ppi
|538 ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|5.65x2.79x0.30 in
|6.4x2.9x0.34 in
|5.96x2.96x0.29 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|143.51x70.87x7.62 mm
|162.5x74.8x8.6mm
|151.7x75.4x7.3 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|6.14 oz (174 grams)
|6.9 oz, 195g
|5.57 oz; 158g
|Mobile software
|iOS 11
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Android 7.1.2 Nougat
|Camera
|Dual 12-megapixel
|Dual 12-megapixel
|16-megapixel (standard), 13-megapixel (wide)
|Front-facing camera
|7-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|5-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|A11 Bionic chip, M11 motion coprocessor
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.35GHz+1.9GHz) or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895 (2.35GHz+1.7GHz)
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Storage
|64 GB, 256 GB
|64GB
|64GB, 128GB
|RAM
|TBD
|6GB
|4GB
|Expandable storage
|None
|Up to 2TB
|Up to 2TB
|Battery
|21 hours of talk time on wireless; 12 hours of internet use; 13 hours of video playback on wireless; 60 hours of audio playback on wireless
|3,300mAh
|3,300mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|None
|Back cover
|Back cover
|Connector
|Lightning
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Special features
|Face ID; wireless charging; splash, water and dust resistance
|Water resistant (IP68), wireless charging, S Pen stylus
|Water resistant (IP68), wireless charging, wide-angle camera, Floating Bar tab
|Price off-contract (USD)
|Starts at $999
|AT&T: $950; Verizon: $960; T-Mobile: $930; Sprint: $960; U.S. Cellular: $963
|TBA
|Price (GBP)
|£752
|£869
|TBA
|Price (AUD)
|AU$1,246
|AU$1,499
|TBA
This is a developing story that will be updated as information rolls out throughout the day. For more, follow CNET's live blog and read our complete coverage of today's Apple event.
