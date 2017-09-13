Phones

iPhone X vs. iPhone 8 Plus and 8 vs. iPhone 7 Plus and 7: What's the difference?

Apple just announced the forthcoming release of the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Here's how the new models compare to last year's versions.

After months of rumors and leaks, Apple's trio of new iPhones were officially announced today at the company's new Cupertino, Calif., campus: the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X (pronounced "ten"). All three devices share similar features such as running iOS 11 and wireless charging, a first for iPhones. 

But Apple made it a point to highlight how the iPhone X, the most expensive of the lineup, differs from other models. For example, the iPhone X has no Home button and instead relies on a new feature called Face ID to unlock the phone with facial recognition. 

Read our spec chart below to see exactly how these iPhones differ from one another and from last year's iPhones, the 7S Plus and the 7S.

Apple iPhone 2017 spec comparison


 Apple iPhone X Apple iPhone 8 Plus Apple iPhone 8 Apple iPhone 7 Plus Apple iPhone 7
Display size, resolution 5.8-inch, 2436 x 1125 pixels 5.5-inch, 1920 x 1080 pixels 4.7-inch, 1334 x 750 pixels 5.5-inch, 1920 x 1080 pixels 4.7-inch, 1334 x 750 pixels
Pixel density 458 ppi 401 ppi 326 ppi 401 ppi 326 ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 5.65x2.79x0.30 inches 6.24x3.07x0.30 inches 5.45x2.65x0.29 inches 6.23x3.07x0.29 inches 5.44x2.64x0.28 inches
Dimensions (Millimeters) 143.51x70.87x7.62 mm 158.50x77.98x7.62 mm 138.43x67.31x7.37 mm 158.24x77.98x7.37 mm 138.18x67.06x7.11 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 6.14 oz (174 grams) 7.13 ounces (202 grams) 5.22 ounces (148 grams) 6.63 ounces (188 grams) 4.87 ounces (138 grams)
Mobile software iOS 11 iOS 11 iOS 11 iOS iOS
Camera Dual 12-megapixel Dual 12-megapixel 12-megapixel Dual 12-megapixel 12-megapixel
Front-facing camera 7-megapixel 7-megapixel 7-megapixel 7-megapixel 7-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K
Processor A11 Bionic chip, M11 motion coprocessor  A11 Bionic chip, M11 motion coprocessor A11 Bionic chip, M11 motion coprocessor A10 Fusion chip, M10 motion coprocessor A10 Fusion chip, M10 motion coprocessor
Storage 64GB, 256GB  64GB, 256GB 64GB, 256GB 32GB, 128GB, 256GB 32GB, 128GB, 256GB
RAM TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD
Expandable storage None None None None None
Battery 21 hours of talk time on wireless; 12 hours of internet use; 13 hours of video playback on wireless; 60 hours of audio playback on wireless 21 hours of talk time on wireless; 13 hours of internet use; 14 hours of video playback on wireless; 60 hours of audio playback on wireless 14 hours of talk time on wireless; 12 hours of internet use; 13 hours of video playback on wireless; 40 hours of audio playback on wireless 21 hours of talk time on wireless; 13 hours of internet use; 14 hours of video playback on wireless; 60 hours of audio playback on wireless 14 hours of talk time on wireless; 12 hours of internet use; 13 hours of video playback on wireless; 40 hours of audio playback on wireless
Fingerprint sensor None Home button Home button Home button Home button
Connector Lightning Lightning Lightning Lightning Lightning
Special features Face ID; wireless charging; splash, water and dust resistance Wireless charging; splash, water and dust resistance Wireless charging; splash, water and dust resistance Splash, water and dust resistance Splash, water and dust resistence
Price off-contract (USD) Starts at $999 Starts at $799 Starts at $699 Starts at $669 Starts at $549
Price (GBP)  £752 £601 £526 £504 £413
Price (AUD) AU$1,246 AU$996 AU$871 AU$834 AU$684

This is a developing story that will be updated as information rolls out throughout the day. For more, follow CNET's live blog and read our complete coverage of today's Apple event.

