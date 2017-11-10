Apple software update fixes iOS 11.1 autocorrect bug

Screenshot by Shara Tibken/CNET

You'll now be able to talk about yourself as much as you want in iMessages.

A bug in Apple's iOS 11.1 software prevented some users from typing the letter "i." Instead, it would autocorrect to the letter "A" and a unicode symbol.

But Apple on Thursday released a software update, iOS 11.1.1, to fix the issue. You can download the update by going to "settings" in your iPhone or iPad, clicking on "general" and then going to "software update."

iOS 11 debuted in September with the introduction of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. As of Nov. 6, 52 percent of iPhones and iPads were using some version of iOS 11, according to Apple's developer page. iOS 11.1, which included new emojis and a security update, hit devices Oct. 31, a few days before the launch of the iPhone X. It didn't take long for some iPhone users to see the autocorrect bug, though.

Even some brands, like Reebok, poked fun at the issue.

