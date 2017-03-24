Is the iPhone SE worth your time? (The 3:59, Ep. 199)

Our Apple authority Scott Stein declared in an article Wednesday that the iPhone SE is the third best iPhone you can get, after the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus.

His argument is that it's got the same internals as an iPhone 6S, but has the advantage on battery life and price, which pushes it to the forefront of Apple's arsenal of devices. We discuss if the iPhone SE is good enough to pull fans away from the latest iPhone, and if it's worth getting it now, or waiting for the iPhone 8.

Also on the podcast, we chat about "one of the best fitness watches" with the Misfit Vapor, and a high-tech workout suit that claims to condense four hours of exercising into 20 minutes.

But wait, there's more -- check out "Status Update," CNET's newest podcast about parenting in the age of tech.

