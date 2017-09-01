The iPhone event is official (The 3:59, Ep. 277)

CNET

Apple on Thursday sent out invites for its latest event, to take place on Sept. 12 at the new Steve Jobs Theater. This one is widely expected to be the launch for the newest iPhone. Plus, we may see some updates to the Apple Watch, Siri and AirPods.

For today's show, we run through expectations, wish list items and potential disappointments. Also on the episode, we discuss some of the newest wearables hitting the market amid the IFA tech show in Germany.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

