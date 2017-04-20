iPhone chip suppliers are ramping up, report says

It can be tough figuring out future iPhone demand, especially five months before September, when people expect Apple to introduce three new models of its most-important product.

Now word comes that chip makers will "step up their pace of inventory building," and that chip demand for the iPhone "will exceed 50 million sets per quarter during the second half of 2017," says DigiTimes, a Taiwanese daily newspaper and news site, citing industry sources.

But how does that compare with recent iPhone demand, you ask? As it turns out, Apple had blow-out iPhone sales in its first fiscal quarter of 2017, selling 78,290 million units in the three months that ended January 31.

In the second quarter last year, which ended on March 26, Apple sold nearly 51.2 million units, and in the period that ended June 25, 2016, the company sold about 40.1 million iPhones.

