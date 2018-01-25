Apple will soon let you turn off its iPhone-slowing software

Sarah Tew/CNET

Following an uproar from customers, Apple said Wednesday it's adding a feature to an upcoming iOS update that will let customers turn off software that slows down their iPhones.

Apple in December revealed that it released software a year earlier that makes older iPhones run more slowly to prevent problems with aging lithium ion batteries, such as unexpected shutdowns.

As part of the upcoming iOS 11.3, iPhone users will get a recommendation if a battery needs to be serviced. Plus, they will be able to see whether the power management feature that slows a phone's performance is on and can then choose to turn it off, the company said.

CEO Tim Cook last week mentioned that the new features were in the works, telling ABC News that an iPhone update will let people disable the software that slows down its phones.

Although iOS 11.3 is set to arrive in the spring, Apple said the new battery features will arrive in a later iOS 11.3 beta release.

The planned features may help smooth over some customers' anger about slowdowns and show that Apple is trying to be more transparent about performance changes it makes to older iPhones.

The new feature will be found in the Battery section in Settings and will be available for iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

In response to customer complaints about the slowed down iPhones, Apple has cut the price for replacing an iPhone battery from $79 to $29.

The battery update will be part of a broader iOS update, which includes augmented reality updates and new health records for iPhones.

