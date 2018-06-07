Jay Greene/CNET

Foxconn, the Taiwan-based manufacturer best known for assembling Apple's iPhone, wants to build its own brand of products.

The company's expanded business model seeks to combine hardware and software services such as cloud computing, Louis Woo, special assistant to Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou, told Reuters in an interview published Wednesday.

"We have built data centers for many of our customers, but we're not known to provide data center services," Woo told Reuters. "In the future since we're having all these pieces, we can put them together to provide a technical service to a business customer."

Foxconn also plans to provide technical services to smaller companies and smart manufacturing services to factories, Reuters reported.

Besides integrating new services into its business model, Foxconn has also been expanding into the US. The contract manufacturer is investing $10 billion to build a Wisconsin factory. Construction began in early May, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Foxconn didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.