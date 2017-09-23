Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple's iPhone 8 Plus camera has earned high praise from DxOMark, a website that publishes in-depth reviews of camera sensors, lenses and phone cameras. "The Apple iPhone 8 Plus is the best-performing mobile device camera we have ever tested," DxOMark's David Cardinal said in the review of the phone's camera the site published today.

DxOMark just revamped the way it reviews mobile devices, the site announced earlier this month.

The iPhone 8 has "better exposure, improved dynamic range, and lower Noise than the previous generation iPhone 7," DxOMark said in a media release. "Only its bigger and more expensive dual-camera sibling, the Apple iPhone 8 Plus, tops it on DxOMark Mobile's chart."

But Google's Pixel 2 and XL phones, which will be announced Oct. 4, could unseat the iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark's top spot.