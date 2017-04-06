Rumored iPhone 8 might get a later release date than expected

Gabor Balogh

Apple fans waiting for the rumored 10th-anniversary iPhone 8 may have to wait a bit longer, according to a Chinese report by Economic Daily News (via Digitimes). The next-generation iPhone could be delayed a month or two beyond its expected September launch.

The iPhone 8 is rumored to see sweeping changes, including an edge-to-edge OLED screen. But swapping out the old LCD displays for shiny new OLED ones may lead to some potential roadblocks. The OLED displays could end up bumping up the phone's price past $1,000 (roughly £800 or AU$1,300), and they might cause a production delay, according to this report.

Apple's next phone has the potential to reinvigorate its fan base with a premium model that dramatically redesigns the iPhone's hardware and software, including migrating from LCD to OLED screen technology.

But, if true, switching screen tech could take time. There have reportedly been technical issues with the lamination process of the OLED display panels, as well as difficulty integrating Apple's signature 3D Touch into the new displays. Each one could cause Apple's production schedule to slip.

A report from The Bell claims that all iPhones will feature an OLED screen in 2019, meaning that an OLED iPhone 8 could be just a step toward this goal. Yesterday, Nikkei Asian Review reported that Apple has already purchased 70 million OLED displays this year.

Along with the iPhone 8, Apple is rumored to be releasing an iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus later this year.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.