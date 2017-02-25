Apple iPhone 7 Plus fire caught on video

An Apple iPhone 7 user has caught her device catching fire on a video posted to Twitter

The video shows an iPhone 7 Plus in a pink case sitting on a bathroom basin billowing smoke while the user's boyfriend films with his phone.

According to Mashable, the iPhone's owner Brianna Olivas said she had been having problems turning the device on after owning it for a month, but after Apple Store employees tested it they told her it was fine.

An Apple representatives told CNET: "We are in touch with the customer and looking into it."

The video follows another iPhone 7 fire in Australia which reportedly destroyed a user's car while Apple has previously blamed other iPhone fires on "external damage".