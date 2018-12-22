iPad Mini may not be dead yet as rumor of 2019 model swirls

Josh Miller/CNET

We haven't seen a new iPad Mini since 2015, but a report suggests that one may arrive in the first half of 2019.

Apple will launch two lower-priced iPad models in 2019 -- one will be 7.9 inches and the other more than 10 inches -- Apple Insider reported Friday, citing the China Business Times.

The 3-year-old iPad Mini 4 is the most recent option for people looking for a small Apple tablet. Previous reports have suggested Apple may discontinue the line.

However, the Chinese newspaper suggests that a new low-priced model of the 7.9-inch iPad Mini will arrive by mid-2019, with production kicking off in late December.

The other 2019 iPad will reportedly have a screen larger than 10 inches, but it'll be cheaper than either of the 2018 iPad Pro models (which were 11 inches and 12.9 inches). That one will apparently arrive in the second half in 2019.

The report suggests Apple is producing these models after it saw "outstanding results" for the 2017 9.7-inch iPad.

The Chinese Business Times also reports that Apple will turn to Korea's BOE to produce some of its iPad display panels instead of Japanese suppliers, in an effort to cut costs.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

