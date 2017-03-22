Apple iPad Mini 2 gets the axe amid quiet tablet refresh

James Martin/CNET

Apple giveth and it taketh away.

Starting at $250, the iPad Mini 2 is the simplest, most affordable iPad, according to CNET reviews. Now it's getting replaced by something a lot more expensive.

The Mini 2 is gone from Apple's website, signaling its demise. The only Mini you'll be able to buy new and direct from Apple is the Mini 4, starting at $400.

The culling of the Mini 2 comes amid Apple's quiet refresh of its tablet lineup, highlighted by the introduction of an improved full-sized iPad starting at $330. You read that right: the new 9.7-inch iPad is cheaper than the old 7.9-inch version.

The low-key launch of Apple's new iPad underscores the overall decline in the tablet market. Global tablet shipments dropped for a ninth consecutive quarter in the last three months of 2016, according to product tracker IDC, and iPad sales have dropped for 12 straight quarters.

The iPad Mini 2 is still on sale at numerous third-party sites like Amazon starting at $250. If you want one, better act fast.