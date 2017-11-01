iOS 11 gets emoji, security update ahead of iPhone X launch

You'll now be able to send all of the "zombie" and "vomit" emojis you want.

Apple on Tuesday released iOS 11.1, the latest software update for its iPhones and iPads. The update includes more than 70 new emojis and a much-needed security update that patches the KRACK Wi-Fi exploit. KRACK left iPhones and any other devices that connect to Wi-Fi open to hacking attacks.

The new emojis include: a star-struck and exploding head smiley faces, a woman with a headscarf, a sandwich, coconut, T-Rex, zebra, zombie and elf.

Apple also launched WatchOS 4.1 for Apple Watch users. That update brings music streaming and a new Radio App to the smartwatch.

The release comes only a few days before Friday's introduction of the iPhone X. The new device, arriving a decade after the first iPhone, marks the first major phone redesign by Apple in years. It ditches the home button in favor of Face ID and sports a flashy OLED display that stretches across the entire front of the phone. It also comes with a high price tag, with the lowest model starting at $999.

The newly designed iPhone can't come soon enough. More than two-thirds of Apple's sales come from its popular smartphone, but iPhone sales dropped for the first time last year. The overall smartphone market also has been slowing down. Last year marked the slowest growth rate for the smartphone industry since it began, and Apple's iPhone sales dropped for four straight quarters.

But the iPhone X could be one of Apple's most popular -- and tough to get -- smartphones ever. Less than an hour after preorders began Friday, shipping times were already five to six weeks.

CNET's Laura Hautala contributed to this report.

Update at 10:45 a.m. PT with background information.

The Smartest Stuff: Innovators are thinking up new ways to make you, and the things around you, smarter.

iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet.