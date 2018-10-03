Apple introduces the 70-plus emoji coming to iOS 12.1

Apple

iOS 12.1 is on its way, and with it come all sorts of new features for iPhones and iPads. But let's forget about that for a second. What about the new emoji?

On Tuesday, Apple gave a preview of the 70-plus emoji coming with the new version of iOS.

The list includes new faces (like the blue freezing face, face with hearts and verge-of-tears face), new animals (lobster, kangaroo, raccoon and swan), new food (sliced bagel, cupcake and lettuce) as well as changes to existing emoji (like the addition of red and curly hair).

The new emoji are available right now in the iOS 12.1 beta, but everyone will get to use them when Apple releases iOS 12.1 to the general public. Apple also says they'll become available in future MacOS and WatchOS software updates.

