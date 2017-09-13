Apple honors Steve Jobs with Apple Park theater opening

CNET

As Apple opened its new home on Tuesday, it christened the Steve Jobs Theater with a tribute to the man who co-founded the company.

The event kicked off with a video tribute to Jobs, and The Beatles' "All You Need is Love" playing. The event is the first Apple is holding in the Steve Jobs Theater on its new campus, called Apple Park.

The headquarters is the last product from Jobs, who died Oct. 5, 2011, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. The famously detail-oriented leader had envisioned Apple's new headquarters as a beacon of innovation and a place for the company's employees to continue their efforts to release groundbreaking products.

After the video tribute, Apple CEO Tim Cook took the stage and talked about what Jobs meant to Apple.

"Steve's spirit and timeless philosophy on life will always be the DNA of Apple," Cook said. "His greatest gift, his greatest expression of his appreciation for humanity would not be a single product, but rather it would be Apple itself."

This year is the 10th anniversary of the first iPhone, which Jobs first introduced in 2007. Cook said they dedicated the theater to Jobs because he "loved days like this," where Apple could unveil its next gadget to take the world by storm.