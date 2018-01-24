James Martin/CNET

The HomePod is almost here.

Apple's smart speaker will go on sale on Feb. 9 in the US. You'll be able to preorder it on Apple's website, from Friday Jan. 26.

Apple's Australia and UK sites don't list a preorder date, simply saying that the HomePod is available in "early 2018."

The speaker will be available for $349 in white and space gray. International pricing isn't available yet, but that converts to about £250 or AU$440.

The speaker was expected to launch in December 2017, but it was delayed in late November.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.