The HomePod is almost here.
Apple's smart speaker will go on sale on Feb. 9 in the US. You'll be able to preorder it on Apple's website, from Friday Jan. 26.
Apple's Australia and UK sites don't list a preorder date, simply saying that the HomePod is available in "early 2018."
The speaker will be available for $349 in white and space gray. International pricing isn't available yet, but that converts to about £250 or AU$440.
The speaker was expected to launch in December 2017, but it was delayed in late November.
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
