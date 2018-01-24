Can Apple's HomePod outdo Echo, Google Home? (The 3:59, Ep. 343)

Here's what we're talking about on Tuesday's podcast:
- Apple finally getting around to launching the HomePod.
- Netflix's strong subscriber gains thanks to "Stranger Things 2," "Black Mirror" and Will Smith's "Bright."
- Whether sleep tech actually gives you a good night's rest.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Can Apple's Homepod outperform Echo and Google Home? (The 3:59, Ep. 343)
