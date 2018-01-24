CNET también está disponible en español.

Can Apple's HomePod outdo Echo, Google Home? (The 3:59, Ep. 343)

Apple finally sets a launch date for the HomePod, Netflix posts a "Bright" fourth quarter, and we take a skeptical look at sleep tech.

Here's what we're talking about on Tuesday's podcast:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Can Apple's Homepod outperform Echo and Google Home? (The 3:59, Ep. 343)

