Apple hires M. Night Shyamalan to produce a new series

Forget Netflix originals --Apple is growing its slate of original series by bringing on M. Night Shyamalan ("Sixth Sense," "Signs") to produce a new 10-episode psychological thriller.

Apple confirmed that Shyamalan will serve as executive producer for the series and direct the first 30-minute episode. This will be Shyamalan's second time producing a series. His show "Wayward Pines" ended after two seasons.

Apple has been on a roll lately building its original content. There's the reboot of Steven Spielberg's "Amazing Stories" series from the '80s. The company is also making a half-hour comedy series about a morning show which stars Kristen Wiig, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. And there's "Little America," an anthology series about immigrants produced by Kumail Nanjiana, Emily V. Gordon and Lee Eisenberg.

First published Feb. 27, 2:02 p.m. PT.

Update, 2:17 p.m.: Adds confirmation from Apple.