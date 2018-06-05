James Martin/CNET

Apple wants to cure you of your iPhone addiction.

In the latest version of its software, iOS 12, announced at its 2018 World Wide Developer conference in San Jose Monday, the company announced new features to help you kick the habit of constantly checking your iPhone. The new tools will let you monitor how much time you spend on your device and in certain applications, like Facebook. Apple has bundled the tools in the menu setting in iOS 12.

Apple has been facing backlash from investors and device users over concerns about phone addiction among children. A 2016 report by social agency Influence Central said the average age for children to get a phone was 10.3, and Apple's devices remain among the most desired by children and teens.

Two of Apple's major shareholders published an open letter in January that asked Apple to take a socially responsible approach toward children's device use. It cited concerns about mental health problems and other issues that come from heavy phone use. In response, Apple vowed to introduce new features to help parents manage their children's use of its smartphones.

In March, the company launched a new Families page to give parents information about how to monitor their kids' iPhone use.

Google announced similar tools at its own developer conference in May. Like Apple, Google has a Dashboard for Android phones that lets users monitor how long they're using other apps and reminds people to take a break.