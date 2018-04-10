Apple is said to be working on a high-end pair of over-the-ear headphones, according to reports from Bloomberg and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Although the headphones still fall into rumor territory, we've heard that they could feature Apple-specific branding -- independent of its Beats subsidiary -- and may release as early as this year.

Cue these renders made from German designers at Curved.de. Note that these are fan-made, not official renders from Apple. Still, they are a lot of fun to look at.

The rendered headphones pay homage to Apple's HomePod, with images that feature a similar mesh and plastic construction, and even include the HomePod's colorful Siri icon. Curved.de also imagines the headphones to be minimalist and wireless, much like Apple's AirPods.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

