Apple finally sells refurbished iPhone X models -- but they're hard to nab

If you want a cheap iPhone X, you've got to be quick.

Apple on Monday started offering refurbished models of its popular smartphone from 2017 in its online store (as spotted by MacRumors). But the devices sold out quickly.

The blog noted unlocked models in space gray and silver with 64GB and 256GB of storage were available for $769 and $899, respectively, in the US. Apple sold the models, when new, for $999 for 64GB and $1,149 for 256GB.

Apple didn't immediately have information about when more refurbished models would be available.

Apple's iPhone X, released in November 2017, marked the first major redesign of the iPhone in three years. Apple ditched the home button in favor of Face ID and stretched the OLED screen across nearly the entire front of the phone. The phone helped Apple become the first public trillion-dollar company, but it stopped offering the iPhone X when it introduced last year's iPhone XS, XS Max and XR.

Monday marked the first time Apple started selling refurbished versions of the iPhone X. But other sites have long offered refurbished and used models of the iPhone X. Gazelle, for instance, currently offers the iPhone X in various colors, storage sizes and carrier models. A 64GB version for AT&T, for instance, costs $669.

