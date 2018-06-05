Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

With a new feature called Group FaceTime, up to 32 people will be able to chat online together, Apple said Monday at its developer conference.

"This year Facetime is going to take a big leap forward," said Apple's senior VP of software engineering, Craig Federighi at Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference in San Jose.

In addition, FaceTime also lets you use animoji, Apple's 3D augmented reality cartoon faces that track your your own with an iPhone X front-facing camera, Federighi said. And Group FaceTime is integrated with group Messages chats so you can take a text chat into the video chat.

FaceTime competes with other chat tools like Microsoft's Skype and Google's Hangouts, which already offer group-chat abilities. Unlike those rivals, though, it only works on Apple hardware -- Macs, iPads and iPhones.

