Apple faces ban on sale of older iPhones in China, Qualcomm says

The iPhone may have hit a roadblock in China as Apple continues its legal fight with Qualcomm.

A Chinese court has ordered that four of Apple's Chinese subsidiaries must immediately stop the "importation, sale and offers for sale in China of the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X," Qualcomm said Monday in a statement. The court granted Qualcomm's request for preliminary injunctions against the Apple subsidiaries related to two of the chipmaker's patents, according to the statement.

Apple said it will continue selling all iPhone models in China.

"Qualcomm's effort to ban our products is another desperate move by a company whose illegal practices are under investigation by regulators around the world," Apple said in a statement. "All iPhone models remain available for our customers in China. Qualcomm is asserting three patents they had never raised before, including one which has already been invalidated. We will pursue all our legal options through the courts."

When companies receive such bans, they typically file an appeal to temporarily suspend the order.

Qualcomm praised the court's decision.

"Apple continues to benefit from our intellectual property while refusing to compensate us," Don Rosenberg, Qualcomm's executive vice president and general counsel, said in the statement. "These Court orders are further confirmation of the strength of Qualcomm's vast patent portfolio."

The patents involve technology that lets iPhone users adjust and reformat the size and appearance of photographs, and manage applications using a touchscreen when viewing, navigating and dismissing applications on their phones, according to Qualcomm.

