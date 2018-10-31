Apple event font triggers Comic Sans haters

Comic Sans sits alone atop the throne, reigning supreme over the list of the most reviled fonts in history. Even Papyrus is nothing but a pretender. But it seems Apple would like to stake a claim with the use of a puzzling font during Tuesday's introduction of new MacBooks and iPads.

The font reared its ugly head during the iPad Pro part of the presentation, where it was used to point out features including a proximity sensor and an infrared camera. Twitter took note.

What is this font? Why did Apple put it here? Whimsy? Informality? Shocking! #AppleEvent https://t.co/pQUagsP5VJ — Stephen Shankland (@stshank) October 30, 2018

"What is this font? Why did Apple put it here? Whimsy? Informality? Shocking!" CNET's Stephen Shankland wrote. His theory is that Apple may have chosen the font as a handwriting-style nod to the Apple Pencil.

We usually take fonts for granted, but they can inspire deep feelings, particularly when it comes to the overused Comic Sans. Apple's font edges dangerously close to Comic Sans territory. Twitter user Richard Major even called it "fancy Comic Sans."

There seems to be some confusion as to the mystery font's actual identity, and Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for its name. Futurist and artist Kevin Fox believes it's a font called Apple Casual, which he says was used for the early Apple Newton handheld.

Technically, the script font Apple used to use all over their Keynote presentations was ‘Apple Casual’, which was also used heavily on the Newton. — Kevin Fox 🦊 (@kfury) October 30, 2018

Amit Gawande called out the font for being hard to read. "I do not like these new fonts that Apple is using on slides to announce specs. They aren't legible at least on the stream," he wrote.

I do not like these new fonts that Apple is using on slides to announce specs. They aren’t legible at least on the stream. Not sure what @gruber thinks about these - don’t think they have ever used them before. Reminds me of Comic Sans. Shudder #AppleEvent — Amit Gawande (@_am1t) October 30, 2018

"New iPad sure does look 'Pro' but this font sure as hell does no," John Gruber wrote.

New iPad sure does look “Pro” but this font sure as hell does not. pic.twitter.com/7ZNy1vNTVG — John Gruber (@gruber) October 30, 2018

James Thomson suggested that Apple CEO Tim Cook may have written the captions out himself by hand using the Apple Pencil.

The specs slides are all handwritten by Tim with the new Apple Pencil. — James Thomson (@jamesthomson) October 30, 2018

For those people with open minds, there is a way to embrace Comic Sans without losing your soul. Check out Comic Neue, a grown-up makeover of the classic font.

