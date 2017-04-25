Apple delays release its 'Carpool Karaoke' series

Apple

You may have to wait if you want to watch celebrities such as Will Smith and John Legend do singalongs in a car on Apple Music.

The 16-episode "Carpool Karaoke" series, produced by James Corden, originally a viral segment on CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" will only premiere later this year, according to a report by Reuters. (Editors' Note: CNET is owned by CBS, which is also producing the series.)

A launch party was supposed to have had happened this week, but has been rescheduled for next Monday. It's not the first time a delay has happened, Reuters said an earlier March party was also postponed without any explanation.

"Carpool Karaoke" has proven to be very popular among online audiences, with English singer Adele's segment on YouTube having been viewed more than 155 million times. Apple is banking that new video content will help draw subscribers to its platform, which currently boasts of 20 million users, half that of rival service Spotify.

CNET has reached out to Apple for comment.

