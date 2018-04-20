Apple cracks down on drone flights over its spaceship campus

James Martin/CNET

You may have to say farewell to those nifty overhead videos of Apple's new "spaceship" campus.

Duncan Sinfield, who posted his latest drone video on Monday, noted that security at Apple Park has gotten better and finding his location on the ground once a drone is in the air. He said that "two white Prius's" arrive at his precise location in 10 minutes or less.

"As always, I respect all requests by Apple Security to land my drone and leave the area when asked to do so," he said.

An Apple spokeswoman wasn't immediately available to comment on the incident.

Here's his latest video for your enjoyment.