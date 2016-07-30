Apple counters Samsung in Supreme Court struggle

Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Apple and Samsung are still knocking heads over their headline-grabbing 2012 patent case.

On Friday, Apple filed a legal brief (see below) urging the Supreme Court to rule against a Samsung assertion about the damages it should pay Apple for infringing design patents.

Earlier this month, Samsung told the court that Apple should get profits only from the parts of a smartphone that infringe Apple's patents -- the front face and a grid of icons on a user interface -- not the profits from the entire phone. But today, Apple countered by saying Samsung had "no evidence" to support its claim, Reuters reported. The company also said there's no need to send the case back to a lower court.

Apple was initially awarded damages of more than $1 billion. In March, the Supreme Court agreed to review the long-running dispute, the first time it has looked at a design patent case since the 1800s. Samsung wants the court to give guidance on what's covered by design patents and on what damages can be collected.

"We have received overwhelming support for overturning the ruling in favor of Apple, including from leading patent experts, numerous concerned companies, and the U.S. government," a Samsung spokesperson said in a statement. If the current ruling stands, it "could lead to diminished innovation, pave the way for design troll patent litigation and negatively impact the economy and consumers," the spokesperson added.

The original Apple v. Samsung trial in 2012 grabbed people's attention because it exposed the inner workings of two notoriously secretive companies.

CNET's Shara Tibken contributed to this report.

Samsung v. Apple briefing, July 29, 2016 by CNET News on Scribd

Updated at 12:03 p.m. PT: with comment from Samsung.

