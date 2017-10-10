Apple could bring Face ID to iPad Pro

Apple's Face ID, a facial recognition system where users simply look at their phone to unlock it, could be headed to the next iPad Pro lineup, 9to5Mac and MacRumors report.

Apple

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reportedly expects the TrueDepth camera system, which enables Face ID on the iPhone X, to be available in the next iPad Pro upgrade. Having Face ID in the iPad Pro could increase adoption, Kue also reportedly said, but he didn't say what would happen with the Home button or Touch ID, which are available in the current tablets.

Apple announced Face ID with the launch of the iPhone X in September. The phone goes on sale Nov. 3. The next generation of iPad Pro is yet to be announced.

Apple declined to comment.