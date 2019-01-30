Apple closes deal for Sundance coming-of-age film Hala

Sundance Institute

Apple has acquired the global rights to the cross-cultural, coming-of-age film Hala, Variety reported Monday.

The film by writer-director Minhal Baig follows a high school senior in Chicago named Hala who struggles with conflicting identities. She comes from a traditional Muslim family but also wants to be a regular 17-year-old in America. As she begins to challenge her family's cultural traditions, which are at odds with her budding romance in school, Hala discovers a secret that threatens to unravel her family. Jada Pinkett Smith is the executive producer.

On Twitter, Baig and Pinkett Smith celebrated while others offered their congratulations.

I am in tears. So happy to have Apple as a partner on this film. Sundance has been a dream, beyond my wildest expectations and emotional beyond belief. Thank you so much. — Minhal Baig (@minhalbaig) January 29, 2019

GO HALA TEAM GO!!!!! Thank you Zack and Jamie! It’s great to be working together again😘❤️ #HalaTheMovie https://t.co/ROVk3V9GuL — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) January 29, 2019

You've more than earned it. They're lucky to have you. pic.twitter.com/6Ak8uSFUw2 — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) January 29, 2019

It's been amazing to see how sure-footed the journey's been so far, Minhal, and I am sure this is just the start. — DrewSawTheTimeKnife (@DrewMcWeeny) January 29, 2019

So many congrats!! I loved your screenplay and I can’t wait to see the film! — Anim8trGirl (@Elaina92407387) January 29, 2019

Apple's purchase marks its first buy at this year's Sundance Film Festival. The amount of the deal was undisclosed. Over the weekend at Sundance, Amazon bought the rights to the Mindy Kaling comedy Late Night for a reported $13 million.

It's unclear whether Hala will be made available on the iTunes store or released in theaters. Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for a comment.