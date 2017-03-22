Apple's cheaper, faster iPad: Do you care? (The 3:59, Ep. 197)

When Apple releases a new iPad with little fanfare, what does that mean for the tablet market?

The company's newest tablet is also the cheapest iPad at $329 (£339 or AU$469) and has a new, faster processor with the A9 chip. Instead of revealing it on a grand stage, Apple chose a quieter, toned-down way, announcing it in a press release Tuesday morning.

We talk about whether the cheaper price and faster processor can help Apple turn around a slumping tablet market, as well as all the other updates from the company's series of announcements.

In case you missed it, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are getting a red makeover, and Apple announced a new video-editing app. The iPhone SE is also doubling its storage size, jumping from 16GB and 64GB to 32GB and 128GB, respectively.

Apple's cheaper, faster iPad: Is it enough to make you care? (The 3:59, Ep. 197) Your browser does not support the audio element.

