Apple CEO Tim Cook shares his HomeKit routine

During Apple's most recent quarterly earnings conference call on January 31, 2017, Apple CEO Tim Cook took a slight detour from the typical financial reporting to share how he uses Siri and HomeKit:

"I'm personally using HomeKit accessories and the Home App to integrate iOS into my home routine. Now when I say "Good morning" to Siri, my house lights come on and my coffee starts brewing. When I go to the living room to relax in the evening I use Siri to adjust the lighting and turn on the fireplace. And when I leave the house, a simple tap on my iPhone turns the lights off, adjusts the thermostat down and locks the doors. When I return to my house in the evening as I near my home, the house prepares itself for my arrival automatically by using a simple geofence. This level of home automation was unimaginable just a few years ago and it's here today with iOS and HomeKit."

Apple HomeKit is a software platform that lives natively in iOS 10 via the Home app. iPhone customers can add devices to the Home app to create advanced scene control. In addition to in-app management, customers can also enlist Siri to do the heavy lifting with single-device commands like, "Set my thermostat to 72 degrees" or multi-device commands like, "I'm home" that simultaneously control the lights, thermostat and window shades.

Cook also commented during the call that Apple is "leading the the industry by being the first to integrate home automation into a major platform with iOS 10," which took direct aim at HomeKit competitor Amazon.

While HomeKit works with iPhones and Google's voice control assistant works with Pixel phones, Amazon Alexa doesn't currently work with any phones. That's changing soon, though; Amazon Alexa's inaugural phone integration is slated to arrive this month with the Huawei Mate 9.